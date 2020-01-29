Arboga Elementary School got a visit from a superhero on Tuesday.
But unlike most superheroes who mostly show up for rescue efforts, Omegaman is part of a national campaign geared toward anti-bullying and he came out to spread awareness and educate young minds on the lasting impact of being kind to one another.
Omegaman & Friends has performed over 7,000 assemblies across the country since 2008. Nearly two million students have heard the program’s message through a superhero theme.
Anthony Nelson, school student support specialist at Arboga Elementary, said this is the first time this program has come to the area. He feels like it was a success and will serve students well going forward.
Bullying in schools is a major program which can have long-term negative effects – possibly ending in death.
A report from the Center of Disease Control says teen suicide does have a direct link to bullying and rates are up 70-77 percent from 2006 to 2016 across the nation.
The availability of social media has added to the negative trend through cyber bullying. Nelson said it is crucial to spread the anti-bullying theme early to students.
“We have to get stronger on our end,” Nelson said. “Give students the confidence to speak out.”
As evidenced by the roughly 45-minute presentation on Tuesday, the plan to curb bullying is directly related to making good choices everyday.
The choices a student makes can influence whether or not he or she becomes what the program likes to call a dream maker or a dream breaker.
Dream makers are the ones who make good choices and become a hero, which Omegaman said stands for “helping everyone respect others.”
On the other hand, dream breakers are those who take a different route – essentially becoming a bully – and impacting others trying to hold on to their dreams.
“Make good choices, hold on to those goals in life,” Omegaman said to the crowd of students Tuesday.
Arboga Elementary School Principal Ashley Vette said the presentation from Omegaman was done well and should help her students.
Every single student should feel safe; connected to school; and happy to be a part of our family,” Vette said. “I would suggest (this program) to other schools (in the area).”
Vette said the message of anti-bullying needs to be one that is repeated daily.
“We’re empowering them to make good choices,” Vette said.
Vette felt her students really bought into the presentation and participated when called upon.
For more information on the Omegaman program visit https://omegamanschools.com.