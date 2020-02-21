Kathy Papa, a school nurse with the Live Oak Unified School District, was in her office at Live Oak High School when she was told that she was needed in English teacher Dani Fernandez’s classroom at around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 13.
When Papa walked into the room, 14-year-old Annalese Contreras was unconscious at her desk – she had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.
Having been a hospital registered nurse, Papa knew what was wrong and what needed to be done.
“I’ve done CPR many times in the hospital and I knew right away what had happened. I knew she had suffered cardiac arrest,” Papa said.
With the help of students Dallen Hansen and Tyler Miskell, they managed to get Annalese out of the desk and on the floor so Papa could start compressions. Assistant Principal Kyndall Gibbs called 911 and Papa sent someone to get the automated external defibrillator, also known as an AED. Papa said Fernandez also assisted.
After a few successions of CPR, the AED arrived and Papa applied the pads. After two shocks, Annalese’s heart was beating again.
Annalese was then stabilized by EMTs and taken to Adventist Health/Rideout before she was airlifted to Sutter Medical Center’s Anderson Lucchetti Women’s and Children’s Center.
Annalese said all she remembers is waking up wrapped in a blanket at the hospital.
“I can’t believe it happened,” she said.
Felipe Contreras, Annalese’s father, said she was in the hospital for 13 days and then recuperated at home. Now, Annalese is back at school.
“We’re thankful that everything lined up right and she’s still with us,” Contreras said.
Some luck may have been involved as well. Papa rotates and spreads her duties among five schools in the district and she happened to be at Live Oak High School that day.
Gibbs said it’s important for schools to have protocol and be prepared for the unexpected.
“As a school administrator, you never expect to walk into a classroom and find a student in cardiac arrest,” Gibbs said. “We’re very fortunate to have Kathy, our nurse, who provided a very high level of care in a tough situation.”