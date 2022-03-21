Foothill Intermediate School was all a buzz last week as it kicked off its biennial College & Career Week.
The program is unique to Foothill Intermediate and was created by the parent committee and school staff with the goal of giving students a head start in high school and beyond.
One of the event’s key collaborators was Carmie Ellyson, a committee parent who sparked the idea after a personal experience helping her own child explore college and career options.
“My daughter had just graduated high school and I felt like I should’ve done more to prepare her for college and a career,” Ellyson said. “High school felt like it was too late, almost. Kids in middle school need to start thinking about this.”
Ellyson brought her vision to former school counselor Diane Harris and together they started gathering connections and putting a plan in motion. The school’s first College & Career Week launched in 2019 with the idea that it would be an every other year event. Accordingly, it was skipped in 2020.
In 2021 the program was completely virtual. The students were even able to explore multiple college campuses in 3D with the aid of “VR Goggles,” a virtual reality headset worn over the eyes.
This year the school decided not to skip the week and had its biggest event yet to make up for the previous year’s lack of in-person and hands-on education.
Students who participate in College & Career Week start by taking an online assessment that matches their skills and interests to careers that might suit them. From there, they can attend various lectures and workshops that apply to the results of their assessment.
This year’s College & Career Week featured a “First Responders Day’’ where firefighters, police officers, SWAT, and other agencies filled the school’s parking lot with their vehicles for students to explore while learning about the career fields. Also on the itinerary was “Military & Public Service Day,” which boasted military vehicles, Recology’s newest garbage trucks, and even a giant bridge inspection truck courtesy of CalTrans.
Friday’s theme was “College & Career Seminar” with presentations from professionals in dentistry, iron work, IT security, culinary, and more. There was even a “Stay at Home Parent” seminar which Ellyson led herself.
During the presentations, students were encouraged to ask questions and discuss the day-to-day experiences each presenter had in their job. But the real star of Friday’s show, by unanimous consensus, was the half-blind baby goat brought in by veterinary volunteers.
Foothill Intermediate is one of the smallest schools in the Marysville district, but its parents are highly involved and active. The school’s staff repeatedly credits the event’s success to parents on the committee who utilize their connections and networks within the community to maximize the types of options available to the students.
“I am grateful, beyond words, to the parents and staff who made this incredible week possible,” said Ashley Vette, principal of Foothill Intermediate School. “This was such a positive event that fostered curiosity and a mature energy amongst students. Our goal is to introduce and influence early and begin to help students understand options and see different possibilities for a successful future.”
The school’s event also inspired Dr. Fal Asrani, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, who is looking at Foothill Intermediate as a model for “College & Career” programming that could be implemented in middle schools across the district.
“This is what it’s about, college and career readiness,” said Asrani. “And now we have an example of what it is, and we scale it up.”
This type of early exposure gives students a head start in high school, helping them choose courses, extracurriculars, and volunteer hours that align with the careers they may want in the future.