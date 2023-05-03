A new music school has opened in Marysville’s historic Chinatown, owned and operated by a bonafide local rockstar.
The Institute of Rock is the newest venture of resident musician Stevie Bogan, better known amongst fans as Stevie “10 Bears,” the drummer of an internationally established Irish rock band called ONOFF.
Bogan and his band mates have toured the world over with their music but now call the Yuba-Sutter area home. His love for drumming started 27 years ago at the age of 12. For him, drums were an emotional outlet that helped him cope with issues from his childhood in a positive way.
“My goal here is to help ignite that fire in others,” said Bogan. “Everyone has a different goal when it comes to music and some just want that release. So, what we do here is find something they want to learn and then kind of work backwards from there.”
The Institute of Rock offers flexible scheduling with lessons available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on most weekdays. Both kids and adults are welcome to take advantage of this accessibility and see what works best for them. Lessons can be purchased individually or at a discounted rate in packs of 10. Those who purchase a 10 pack have the freedom to schedule their lessons as they see fit.
“Each person learns at a different speed and in a different way, so I want to be able to give them that attention and really customize the lesson according to their needs,” added Bogan.
Aside from drums, Bogan also teaches bass, guitar, and piano. In addition to this, the Institute will be offering vocal lessons through another local instructor and is working to develop other training programs for a variety of instruments including violin.
The Institute of Rock is located inside the old Float Me Day Spa at 107 C St. in Marysville. This brick-faced venue currently holds one finished teaching room but there is plenty of room to grow.
Bogan has been offering private lessons for quite some time but the idea to open his own business was recently sparked through conversations with Zak and Candice King, who just so happen to own the building. Their son, Rion King, has been taking drum lessons from Bogan for the past five months and his parents are quite impressed with his rapid progression.
“We tried music lessons before, and Rion was just terrified, he couldn't do it,” said Candice King.
“But within a month of learning with Stevie, he was on stage playing and that's all he wants to do now.”
Bogan admits that his business model is essentially modeled after the “School of Rock” and he looks forward to having a summer concert recital with his students teamed up in a band. His other goals include connecting with local charter schools to offer musical training and hosting public workshops on original songwriting with both himself and other artists.
Those who enroll at the Institute of Rock can also receive a discounted rate at E&J’s Music Lounge in Yuba City for their various musical needs and equipment.