Marysville Joint Unified School District on Thursday reported their first confirmed COVID-19 case at a school site for the academic year.
Gary Cena, district superintendent, said they learned late Wednesday night that a staff member at Mary Covillaud Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus. That staff member is currently in self-quarantine.
Cena said upon learning of the case, they contacted Yuba County Public Health to work on next steps and provide contact tracing information so public health can determine who is a direct contact to the individual.
“The MJUSD custodial crew was at Covillaud School at 3 a.m. (Thursday) exercising disinfecting protocols to ensure thorough cleaning and disinfecting of Covillaud Elementary School prior to staff returning to campus,” Cena said in an email to the district. “At this time, the campus is prepared for staff to be on campus, while exercising proper health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing our masks at all times (unless we are alone in our classroom or office), practicing healthy hand hygiene, completing our daily symptoms check, and disinfecting our work spaces.”
What happens
Cena said in the event that the district learns of a possible COVID-19 case, they would contact the employee and contact the health department to work on next steps.
He said they have information on who was at a site, when they arrived and left, so they can identify who was potentially a contact or direct contact.
A “direct contact” is a person who was within six feet or less for 15 minutes or more, with or without a mask, to the individual who tested positive. According to another email from Cena, direct contacts are quarantined to their home and ordered by public health to get tested for COVID-19.
“Contacts” are defined as a person who has contact with a direct contact – contacts are asked to monitor their symptoms and can continue going to school or work. If they develop symptoms, they would stay home, contact their doctor and follow their doctor’s recommendations, Cena said.
He said the facility the individual works at is also disinfected and fogged in the event of a positive case – which takes about two hours for a small school and up to six hours for a larger school.
“Once it’s disinfected, it’s prepared for staff to be on campus while practicing the proper health and safety protocols,” he said.
When the district becomes aware of a positive COVID-19 case, they will also communicate districtwide in a general sense informing stakeholders that a staff member or student from which school, department or office tested positive, Cena said in an email. The person’s name will not be released and the district will be nondescript about their role or position to protect their privacy.
Each day, staff who enter a school site complete a quick response symptoms test.
“Everybody’s health and safety depends on the accuracy of people completing that check responsibly,” Cena said. “It’s developing a habit, all of these things are developing habits to remain six feet apart, to wear a mask, practicing good hand hygiene and completing these daily checks and disinfecting.”
He said staff are asked if they are checking in or out of a site and if they are just now entering the site.
They are also asked to “affirm that ‘I have been without fever for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication and (have had) no symptoms of respiratory illness, cough, shortness of breath or runny nose, for the past 24 hours,’” Cena said.
If someone says “no,” he said they are asked to go home, consult their doctor and communicate with the district.
Cena said the check also includes staff members’ contact information and what site they’re entering.
“In the event of a positive case, it helps to identify who was there, when they were there and people that had contact with this person and figuring out if they had direct contact,” Cena said
He said, starting on Monday, they will also be taking people’s temperatures.
Other things to know
– Cena said, according to the California Department of Public Health guidance, that when schools eventually open, a school would close if the site has 5 percent of students and staff test for COVID-19.
For the district, if 25 percent of the schools are closed, the district would close – Cena said for MJUSD, that would mean that if four or five schools close due to COVID-19, they would look at closing the district.
– Cena said they have points of contact at each school site to investigate cases and communicate with the point of contact at the district office.
The point of contact at the district office is the direct link to the Yuba County Public Health Department.
He said all are being trained through Yuba County Public Health
“We have a collective purpose to slow the spread of COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff, maintaining relationships and facilitating student learning,” Cena said.