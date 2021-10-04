As schools approach their second month of in-person learning, local districts are witnessing a higher number of chronic absenteeism than in average years due to quarantine protocols and contact tracing related to COVID-19.
Chronic absenteeism, defined as when a student misses 10 percent of their school days for any unexcused or excused reason, is a primary cause of poor academic achievement in students. It can also affect the loss of a primary source of general funding required by school districts.
“Districts are funded on average daily attendance, which means that if students only attend 80 percent of a year, we would receive 80 percent of the set funding for that student,” said Rocco Greco, executive director of Marysville Joint Unified School District.
The average daily attendance apportionment is required by the Local Control Funding Formula from the California Department of Education to calculate levels of chronic absenteeism for the entire district to measure the accountability for pupil engagement.
Through the first months of this school year, Yuba City Unified School District has reported a chronic truancy rate of 17.4 percent. A huge increase in comparison to its average chronic truancy rate for past years that was 6.4 percent for grades TK-12.
According to Jennifer Cates, director of student engagement at YCUSD, the most common reasons for student absences have been illness or no reason at all, which would be considered as cutting class and an unexcused absence.
“We have seen an increase of chronic absenteeism across the grade spans at MJUSD,” said Greco. “At this point, missing 3.5 days would make a student chronically absent by definition. The increase has to do with the quarantine periods and protocols associated with the COVID pandemic.”
According to Greco, this year the definition of an absence is modified. An absence is usually defined as a student not present at school for any portion of the day. This year, when students are out for any COVID-related reason that lasts longer than three days, the district is able enter in an independent studies contract with the student, allowing students to remain in contact with educators and complete their work remotely.
This contract can be counted as attendance if the student made academic progress while absent physically from school, said Greco. However, before the district may count it as attendance in the system, the district must look to see if the student made progress which may take time to factor in, thus skewing the percentage of chronically absent students.
To adjust for the independent studies contract, MJUSD paid a $2,000 stipend to teachers to ensure students were provided with their work through Google classroom. According to Greco, MJUSD has also compensated educators to work after school to provide students live instruction or assistance in alignment with Assembly Bill 130 approved in July by the California Legislature which addresses an expanded independent study option for the school year 2021-22.
“Attendance is critical,” said Greco. “Data indicates across the nation that attendance is linked to academic achievement. Distance learning showed us this as well. The more time we can have students with our amazing teachers, who use strong relationships to leverage students into a higher level of achievement, the better.”
To help with the improvement of chronic absenteeism, MJUSD has an attendance program which includes home visitations that involve outreach consultants, district-level administrators and school resource officers, who are law enforcement officers responsible for safety and crime prevention in schools. According to Greco, last year over 5,000 home visits were conducted. This year MJUSD added outreach consultants.
“Most situations of truancy are resolved through school site meetings and improved relationships between the site and home,” said Greco. “We monitor the data through our Aeries software student information system as well as additional software that helps in identifying trends and interventions that the school is attempting. However, attendance interventions can progress up to the highest level of intervention, school attendance review board. SARB (school attendance review boards) is a process that occurs in conjunction with the courts as educational attendance is compulsory in California until age 18.”
Similarly, YCUSD also makes home visits and has an outreach team consisting of the director for student engagement, district social workers, Sutter County Probation, school resource officers and school site attendance staff who completed over 175 home visits in the first month of this school year, according to Cates.
“We are continuously striving to help our families and address the importance of regular and consistent attendance to school,” said Cates. “Quite often we find out that students are absent because of much bigger needs in the family that are preventing them from being at school, such as uncertain housing, lack of transportation, lack of basic needs or mental and physical health concerns. We have continued to grow and build our mental health and counseling staff in the district, understanding that student truancy must be addressed from a variety of angles and with an arsenal of support.”
According to Cates, home visits are a way to check in on non-attending students, but also to check in with families and assess any needs that may be interfering with a student’s attendance. She said these visits give the district the opportunity to meet families and build relationships with them that may reveal larger needs. Through these interventions and conferences with families, students may receive increased academic support and counseling services.
If improvement is not seen, YCUSD refers the case to the student engagement department and resources provided vary from a visit with a social worker to a referral to a community agency where applicable. Lastly, if chronic absenteeism in the student does not improve, the district student attendance review board will work with families to increase accountability and eliminate barriers for the child to attend with support from a contract. If the contract is violated, it may result in a citation or court appearance with a monetary fine. Chronic truancy rates are lowest at the high school level and highest in the transitional kindergarten and kindergarten levels, said Cates.
“One might assume that since education is not compulsory in those grade levels, prior to age six, that parents may feel it is less of an issue to miss days of school,” said Cates. “Unfortunately, that is inaccurate -- as it is incredibly important in those early grades to establish positive attendance and regular and routine schedules for children. Another grade level of concern for us is our middle school kids, in particular grade seven, for an increase of truancy rates. This is something we have identified as a district and are addressing.”