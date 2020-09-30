Local school districts and elementary schools are submitting applications for waivers to reopen for in-person instruction – some are getting local and state approval.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu recently announced that she could begin accepting applications for waivers allowing for in-person schooling through grade six.
Jimmie Eggers, superintendent/principal of Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary School District, said their waiver was approved by the state on Friday.
Winship-Robbins Elementary School District received approval on Wednesday to reopen for in-person instruction, said Dawn Carl, superintendent/principal of the district.
In a previous article, Luu said the submitting superintendent/principal must show evidence of consultation with labor and parent organizations and the outcome of that consultation; and publication of the school’s plans on their websites.
The plans are required to address the California Department of Public Health guidelines, which include cleaning and disinfection; cohorting (keeping students in small, stable groups for all activities); entrance, egress and movement within the school; facial coverings; health screenings; identification and tracing of contacts; physical distancing; staff training; testing of students and staff; triggers for switching back to distance learning; and more.
After Luu reviews the waiver submissions, she sends them to the CDPH for their review and they state if they agree with her decision to approve or deny the waiver.
“We feel very fortunate, we want to make sure we do it as safely as possible,” Eggers said.
He said in-person schooling will begin Oct. 5 for grades transitional kindergarten through fifth at Marcum-Illinois.
At Winship-Robbins, Carl said they’ll be reopening on Oct. 12 for preschool through sixth grade.
Due to the small class sizes at both schools, all students will be able to attend five days per week all day with social distancing implemented.
Eggers said class sizes are about 22 people or smaller at Marcum-Illinois and Carl said at Winship-Robbins the largest class has about 17 students.
Some of the requirements include: students third grade and older must wear masks, adults are required to wear personal protective equipment; temperatures will be taken; and there will be health checks.
“Robbins has put in every safety precaution possible,” Carl said. “... We can’t wait for them to be back but their safety is our first and foremost concern.”
At both districts, students can continue utilizing distance learning if a family chooses not to send their child back to the classroom yet.
Eggers said Marcum-Illinois has contact tracers on campus and confirmed COVID-19 cases will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and they will follow the recommendations from the county health department.
“Students’ social-emotional growth as well as academic (growth) are improved in a classroom setting,” Eggers said.
Other school districts are also going through the process of submitting waivers and/or are waiting for approval.
Yuba City Unified School District
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, said that they were moving forward with the waiver process.
“We’re going to get this done as soon as possible and get it into the hands of Dr. Luu,” Osumi said.
Osmui said they’re applying for in-person instruction for grades TK-5, since sixth grade is typically at the district’s middle schools.
“I think we all know that being in person is what’s best for our students,” Osumi said. “I think the waiver is an opportunity to do that.”
She said reopening will begin with a hybrid learning model – which combines in-classroom education and distance learning.
Osumi said that during a special board meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that the TK-5 students would go to school utilizing an a.m./p.m. model – where one cohort of students would be in the classrooms in the morning and another in the afternoon.
She said there will still be the option for families to continue utilizing distance learning.
“Staff is working to get this done and our goal is to get students in the classroom and in person as quickly as possible,” Osumi said.
She said they were consulting with parents and unions and hope to submit the waiver application within a few days – the written portion has been drafted.
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said the district is working through the application process.
Cena said they have set up a plan that, as the transmission of COVID-19 increases and decreases, there would be seamless transitions from distance learning to blended learning to traditional – back and forth as necessary.
“Our goal has been and always will be to maximize in-person instruction … it’s the best way to build relationships,” Cena said. “... In the earliest grades, that’s where students are learning to read and it’s most important to have in-person instruction.”
In an email sent to parents, Cena said the waiver would permit cohorts of students – grades preschool through sixth grade – to receive in-person instruction through a blended instructional model.
According to the email, the target reopening date for grades preschool through first grade is Oct. 20 – subject to waiver submission and approval.
The plan would be to add a grade level each week until the district is serving grades preschool through sixth through blended instruction.
The plan is to complete the content of the waiver soon, consult with labor groups and parents and soon submit, according to the email.
Some other districts going through the process
– Camptonville Union Elementary School District has submitted a waiver and is waiting for a response as of Tuesday.
– Plumas Lake Elementary School District is working through the waiver application process. According to a letter from the district, this week they will be gathering input. For more information, visit www.plusd.org.
– Franklin Elementary School District has submitted a waiver and is waiting for a response, as of Tuesday.
– Meridian Elementary School District has submitted a waiver but is waiting for a response, as of Tuesday.
– Wheatland School District Superintendent Craig Guensler said a board meeting took place Wednesday night and, if the board approves it, he plans to submit the waiver on Thursday.