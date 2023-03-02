As part of a national effort to encourage reading and literacy among young students, schools in the Yuba-Sutter area held special activities this week in honor of Read Across America.
Established in 1998, the national event focuses on motivating students to read through events, partnerships and reading resources. The event also coincides with the birthday of the children’s book author Dr. Seuss, making famous titles like “The Cat in the Hat” widely accessible for young readers.
Park Avenue Elementary School in Yuba City held multiple themed events throughout the week in honor of Read Across America, including pajama day and a visit from reporter and children’s book author Leticia Ordaz who donated signed copies of her books to the school. Tortilleria de Flores in Yuba City also sponsored a cookout for Park Avenue Elementary’s literacy events.
On Thursday, several former students were invited to read to students and show kids their potential once they continue their education.
“We bring in our alumni who have gone on to be police officers, military, insurance folks to show our current students what their paths could be,” Principal Victor Aguilara said.
Promoting reading and early literacy is the primary goal of Read Across America, but Aguilara believes that this is a starting point for young students to broaden their educational horizons. Approximately 84% of Park Avenue students are Hispanic with 57% being English language learners, he said. By exposing kids to reading and successful alumni, Aguilara believes thatstudents will be inspired to pursue different career and educational paths.
“Reading and literacy are really important and they’re something that we’re really pushing for here. … In this area, there’s a lack of information about college, so we also want to use this event to build a college-going culture. As kids get older, they’ll realize that they can make it too,” he said.
Noemi Sanchez, an assistant marriage and family therapist and former student of Park Avenue elementary, said she felt happy to give back to current students and help promote student literacy. She chose to read “Strictly No Elephants” by Lisa Mantchev to a first grade class to teach students about inclusivity and friendship.
“It’s so nice and so emotional to be here. I’m happy to give back to and read with kids and give them an example of what community looks like,” Sanchez said.
Other alumni like Belen Chavez were excited to participate and reunite with her former classmates.
“This is all so nostalgic. It’s great to see how many people have come back to the community and are doing all these great things,” she said.
Schools in the Marysville Joint Unified School District also celebrated different activities for Read Across America. Browns Valley Elementary School in Browns Valley invited officials like Superintendent Fal Asrani and California Highway Patrol Officer Terry Uhrich to read to students. Asrani chose to read Dr. Seuss’s “I Can Read with My Eyes Closed” to a group of kindergarten and transitional kindergarten (TK) students.
Kindergarten and TK teacher Krishna Domingo said that in order to promote early literacy, her students participate in reading groups four times a week at an hour and a half at a time.
“We have some excellent readers in this class,” she said.