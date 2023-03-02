BrownsValleyRAA.jpg

Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani reads to Browns Valley Elementary School students as part of the national Read Across America event in Browns Valley on Thursday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

As part of a national effort to encourage reading and literacy among young students, schools in the Yuba-Sutter area held special activities this week in honor of Read Across America.

Established in 1998, the national event focuses on motivating students to read through events, partnerships and reading resources. The event also coincides with the birthday of the children’s book author Dr. Seuss, making famous titles like “The Cat in the Hat” widely accessible for young readers.

