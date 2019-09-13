Ready or not, here they come: Scientists who played hide and seek with rats found that their furry subjects seemed to love the game – and they were remarkably good at it.
The unconventional experiment, described in Friday's edition of the journal Science, sheds light on the sophisticated sense of play in these tiny rodents and the complex mechanisms at work in their brains. It also hints at the evolutionary usefulness of this type of play.
"I thought it was a major scientific contribution to the field," said Jeffrey Burgdorf, a neuroscientist at Northwestern University who was not involved in the study.
In recent decades, scientists have begun to explore the neural, behavioral and evolutionary underpinnings of play.
Play is confusing because it's done with no apparent purpose other than for its own sake, and yet all kinds of animals – from rats to elephants to humans – engage in it. In some ways, play appears to be an essential part of young mammalian development.
These behaviors probably help train the brain in some way, said Michael Brecht, a neurobiologist at the Humboldt University of Berlin.
"Many people think play and fun and all of these things are kind of trivial behaviors, but I think the opposite is the case," said Brecht, the study's senior author.
Researchers have documented simple types of play in all kinds of mammals. That includes laboratory rats, which have even been found to emit ultrasonic "giggles" when they're tickled.
But Brecht said he and his colleagues wondered about accounts from pet owners who said their beloved rats could engage in a more complex game: hide and seek.
Compared with something like playful wrestling, hide and seek is more complex for several reasons. It requires an understanding of the rules, a clear grasp of players' distinct roles, and the ability to assume different roles on different rounds.
The researchers taught six adolescent male rats how to play a one-on-one version of hide and seek. They outfitted a large room with cardboard barriers and small containers to serve as hiding places for humans and rats, respectively. The game started when the rat was placed in a small box in the middle of the room.
If the rat was the "seeker," the scientist would hide and then remotely open the box. If the rat was the "hider," the scientist would crouch by the box when the rat came out, prompting the little rodent to scurry for cover. All six rats learned how to be the seeker; five of them were able to handle hiding as well.
Typically, in experiments with lab rats, researchers offer food as a reward. But Brecht and his colleagues knew that rats can be trained to perform very complex sets of tasks just for a food reward, and they wanted a more natural response.
So when the scientist found a hiding rat, or was discovered by a seeking rat, the animal was "rewarded" with petting, tickling or playful roughhousing before the game was reset for another round.
The rats turned out to be remarkably sophisticated players. If the scientists let them peek, the rats used visual cues to find them faster. The animals also checked hiding spots that their opponent used repeatedly. When the human was found, the rats made ultrasonic calls – which the scientists measured but couldn't hear – that could be reminiscent of a seeker's triumphant "Found you!"
The rats' strategies completely changed when they were in the role of hider. They often switched up their hiding places, and preferred to take shelter in opaque boxes over transparent ones. They didn't make the same vocalizations when they were found, an indication that they were trying their best to remain hidden.
In fact, they'd often prolong the game by running away from the scientist and re-hiding, thus delaying the social interaction – a sign that the rats were playing for the fun of the game, not for any reward.
There were other signs that the rats enjoyed the activity, Brecht said. They frequently did "joy jumps," or freudensprung, teased the scientist, and made lots of calls when the game ended and when it began.