The number of residents in the Yuba-Sutter area expected to be impacted by a possible power shutoff later today has decreased, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
PGE is projecting that 5,504 customers in Yuba County will be affected if a shutoff is required later today in parts of Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Oregon House, Rackerby Smartsville, Strawberry Valley and Wheatland.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” Contreras said.
That is down from a news release on Monday that said over 7,400 customers in Yuba County, including parts of Marysville, would be impacted. Sutter County was not on the updated list of 16 counties expected to be impacted and Colusa County will not be impacted.
The total number of customers expected to be impacted is down to 189,000 from 209,000, Contreras said. She said the change in numbers is due to the most up-to-date weather forecasts and PGE working to isolate which grids will have to be shutoff that will impact the fewest customers.
Contreras said PGE will be continuing to monitor weather forecasts and will determine whether a shutoff is warranted early this afternoon. If a shutoff is deemed necessary, shutoffs will begin early this afternoon at varying times depending on location.
The Alcouffe Center in Oregon House will be open today for those affected in Yuba County if a shutoff takes place.
The National Weather Service in Sacramento said a red flag warning will be going into effect starting this morning and lasting until 4 p.m. Thursday. The majority of both Yuba and Sutter counties are under fire weather watch due to breezy and dry conditions, according to Sierra Littlefield with the NWS Sacramento.
Littlefield said wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are expected today and into the evening, but will taper off to 10-15 mph on Thursday. While temperatures are expected to remain above average after Thursday the fire risk will decrease.
“We do get a break after Thursday,” Littlefield said.
The fire weather could return Sunday but early projections are mixed as to whether the system that would bring on the dangerous conditions will miss the area, Littlefield said.