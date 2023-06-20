ScottFire.jpg

The Scott Fire is pictured in Yuba County on June 15.

 Courtesy of Yuba County Office of Emergency Services

As California moves into a hot, dry summer, an increased risk of wildfires has prompted Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in Yuba, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties as of June 26. 

This suspension will ban all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

