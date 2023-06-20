As California moves into a hot, dry summer, an increased risk of wildfires has prompted Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in Yuba, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties as of June 26.
This suspension will ban all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.
Cal Fire may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Officials said that agriculture, land management, fire training and other types of industrial burning may proceed if an official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.
The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in a safe manner that prevents its spread, officials said
Since the beginning of this year, Cal Fire has responded to over 1,600 wildfires burning over 4,200 acres statewide. Among the latest fires in the Northstate is the Scott Fire north of Browns Valley, which as of Monday evening was 100% contained, Yuba County officials said.
The fire started northeast of Loma Rica, in the area of Scott Grant Road and Marysville Road, and evacuation orders went out early Thursday evening for residents.
Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said evacuation orders were first issued Thursday at about 4:05 p.m. for an area west of Collins Lake and Marysville Road. At about 4:35 p.m. Thursday, evacuation orders were expanded to include a zone directly north of the previously-announced evacuation order zone.
All evacuation orders were lifted on the same day as the fire, Brown said in an email.
“Serious risks presented by the fire had passed by that point, and everything since that day has been ‘mopping up,’” he said.
Around 115 acres were burned in the fire, but no structures were lost.
“Fire crews are always extremely careful about checking everything before declaring full containment. Honestly, a couple of days after the fire started, as crews got a good handle on it, anyone driving through that area would have been hard pressed to find indications of an ongoing fire. There were no flames and not really any smoke, but it takes a few more days to ensure the danger of a flare up has truly passed,” Brown said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said.
In order to minimize the risk of wildfires in the area, Cal Fire officials encourage residents to clear and maintain a 100-foot space around their property. This will provide a barrier between residential buildings and wildfires and give residents space to evacuate.
Officials encourage residents to clear all dead and/or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures, landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover and find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping.