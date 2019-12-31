Scott Smallwood - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Scott Smallwood, 43, Yuba City, Sutter County undersheriff
2019: One of many significant things that happened to me in 2019 was the opportunity to be chosen as the undersheriff for Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. I have resided in Sutter County for the last 10 years, but have always considered Sutter County a part of my home.
2020: My hope is to continue and even increase my involvement with the communities of Sutter County. I plan to join the Kiwanis Club and continue Sheriff Barnes’ vision on building relationships with our community. I would like to see more events combined with the Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police Department, Sutter Fire Department, and Yuba City Fire Department. I think the relationships that we have already developed are strong and want to continue that strength.