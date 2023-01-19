Months after a charter petition to establish New Pacific School within the Yuba City Unified School District was submitted for appeal, the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Board of Trustees denied the school’s admission on Wednesday.

Leading up to the vote, Yuba City Unified unanimously denied the charter school’s petition in August 2022. In a district analysis of the charter petition released on Aug. 8, 2022, district staff members urged the school board to deny the charter for several reasons, including that the petition presented an “unsound educational program for the students enrolled” and the school was “demonstrably unlikely to successfully implement the program.”

Tags