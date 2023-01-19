Months after a charter petition to establish New Pacific School within the Yuba City Unified School District was submitted for appeal, the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Board of Trustees denied the school’s admission on Wednesday.
Leading up to the vote, Yuba City Unified unanimously denied the charter school’s petition in August 2022. In a district analysis of the charter petition released on Aug. 8, 2022, district staff members urged the school board to deny the charter for several reasons, including that the petition presented an “unsound educational program for the students enrolled” and the school was “demonstrably unlikely to successfully implement the program.”
Pacific Charter Institute, a homeschooling institution and the lead charter petitioners, appealed the district’s decision to the Sutter County board on Sept. 21, 2022.
During the appellate process for the charter school, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools staff members reassessed the petition and district analysis, and disagreed with the district’s reasons for denial. However, county staff members acknowledged some concerns with the petition pertaining to its lack of a facility, among other administrative issues.
County staff urged the board to approve the charter petition under the condition that New Pacific School make necessary changes to the petition through a memorandum of understanding.
Despite county staff members upholding the charter petition, the county board upheld the district’s decision.
In a 3-0 vote, the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Board of Trustees acknowledged New Pacific School’s potential educational impact for Yuba City students, but believed that the issues found in the charter petition were too significant to ignore. Board members Gurv Pamma and Kash Gill were not counted in the vote due to Pamma abstaining and Gill being absent from the meeting.
In a push to create its first brick-and-mortar school sites, Pacific Charter Institute began petitioning to open New Pacific Schools in school districts within the greater Sacramento area in 2021. A New Pacific School in Roseville opened in August 2022, and another school site in Rancho Cordova is expected to open in the 2023/24 school year.
Dr. Paul Keefer, executive director for Pacific Charter Institute and the lead charter petitioner, has previously compared New Pacific Schools to Montessori schools, highlighting the heavy focus on independent, project-based learning and social-emotional learning models.
In the months leading up to the Yuba City Unified vote, the charter school was pitched to have small, alternative class models that would involve intermixing students of different grade levels in each classroom to promote individual learning proficiencies.
The petitioners said the charter would maintain small class sizes with around two educators per classroom to promote individualized learning. However, the petition also said a New Pacific School in Yuba City would start as a TK-5 school servicing 100 students with three teachers on staff.
During Wednesday’s meeting, board member Harjit Singh acknowledged that New Pacific School’s unique class model could benefit some students, but wouldn’t maintain a small class size as written in the petition.
“In reviewing New Pacific School’s petition, there are many aspects of the petition that I like. I like the model, the vision, the idea of small class sizes. … In reading through the composition, I noticed that in the school’s first year, there will be 100 TK-5 students, and that for those students, there will be three teachers and four assistants. This means that there will be two classes of 33 students and one class of 34 students with a student to adult ratio of 14-1. I know that New Pacific School prides themselves in a small class size, and I know that 33 students in a class is not small,” Singh said.
The student-adult ratio does not follow California’s educational code for pre-kindergarten standards, which maintains a ratio of 12-1, Singh said.
Board member Victoria Lachance voiced her concerns about the lack of a secure facility for New Pacific School, which were mirrored by Yuba City Unified staff members in prior meetings. Keefer previously presented a location on Highway 20 and Colusa Avenue to the Yuba City Unified school board, which raised concerns about the heavy traffic conditions for students.
During the meeting, Keefer said that the charter petition had to be approved before his team could move forward with securing a school facility.
Board President June McJunkin said that she was disappointed by the lack of effort shown in the charter petition and referenced instances where Sacramento County was left in place of Sutter County.
“When you couldn’t change ‘Sacramento’ to ‘Sutter,’ it told me that this was a ‘cut-and-paste, let’s turn it over and slide it into the next place,’” McJunkin said.
She also took issue with New Pacific School’s promise to cater to students facing chronic absenteeism, high rates of suspension and low academic achievement. Pacific Charter Institute referenced schools such as Gray Avenue Elementary and Bridge Street Elementary as examples of schools in need of intervention for its students. However, all possible school sites for New Pacific School that were presented are in areas inaccessible to these students, McJunkin said. The charter petition also did not provide a transportation plan for its students.
“They are from the very lowest ends of our community in terms of success, and yet, when you talk about where you’re thinking about putting a facility, it’s about as far away from Park and Bridge as you can get. Those are families that do not drive their kids to school, guaranteed,” she said.
While county staff members believed that the issues presented in the petition could be resolved through a memorandum of understanding, both Singh and McJunkin believed that these issues should have been addressed from the beginning.
“There is a proposed MOU. I think what staff has found is correct in terms of looking at the charter, but I know that as board members we have to look a little more holistically. … Just having an MOU is not enough, in my opinion. You have to get it right in the original charter. The language has to be such that when someone looks at this charter petition, they can see that everything is done right from the get-go,” Singh said.
Following the board’s decision, Keefer expressed his disappointment and maintains that New Pacific School is the right fit for Yuba City Unified School District.
“Although I am disappointed in the outcome, we are still committed to supporting Yuba City and the surrounding community to create school choice. We will continue to make strong relationships with the community groups and develop longstanding partnerships. I am confident that New Pacific School is good for Yuba City and my charge is to continue developing support for this innovative, effective learning community,” he said in an email.