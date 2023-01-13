Nearly five months after the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees issued a unanimous denial of the integration of New Pacific School, the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Board of Trustees will hold a vote to approve or deny the charter school’s admission to the district on Wednesday.

A charter petition to establish the school within the Yuba City Unified School District boundaries was submitted to the school board in May 2022. Through several meetings leading up to the board’s vote, multiple district employees and representatives expressed their concerns regarding New Pacific School’s potential impact.

