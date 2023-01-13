Nearly five months after the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees issued a unanimous denial of the integration of New Pacific School, the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Board of Trustees will hold a vote to approve or deny the charter school’s admission to the district on Wednesday.
A charter petition to establish the school within the Yuba City Unified School District boundaries was submitted to the school board in May 2022. Through several meetings leading up to the board’s vote, multiple district employees and representatives expressed their concerns regarding New Pacific School’s potential impact.
Those who spoke out against the charter school were particularly concerned about its ability to carry out its ambitious learning model and how the school’s admission would pull a significant number of resources for established schools in the district.
The petitioners, Pacific Charter Institute, also operate as a homeschooling and independent study organization which has petitioned several districts in the Sacramento region to open physical school sites called New Pacific Schools, the Appeal previously reported.
In the months leading up to the Yuba City Unified school board’s decision, the petitioners pitched New Pacific School as a small charter school with an alternative class model similar to that of Montessori schools.
Dr. Paul Keefer, executive director of Pacific Charter Institute and the lead charter petitioner, emphasized the school’s heavy focus on hands-on learning, project-based learning and social-emotional learning at multiple points during the petition process. The school plan also involves intermixing students of different grade levels within each class to promote individual learning proficiencies.
In a district analysis of the charter petition released on Aug. 8, 2022, district staff members urged the school board to deny the charter for several reasons, including that the petition presented an “unsound educational program for the students enrolled” and the school was “demonstrably unlikely to successfully implement the program.”
“The petition also states that there will be a student driven project-based learning approach but the reviewers were unable to determine by the schedules and curriculum presented, how project-based learning will be fully implemented as represented, in wide-ranging multi-grade level classrooms,” the analysis said.
The Yuba City Unified school board denied the admission of New Pacific School for these reasons among others on Aug. 23, 2022. Nearly a month later on Sept. 21, 2022, the petitioners appealed the charter petition to the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. The county board later held a public hearing for New Pacific School on Oct. 12, 2022, and action will be taken during this Wednesday’s board meeting.
During the appellate process for the charter school, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools staff members reassessed the petition and district analysis. Based on proposed findings of fact regarding the petition, staff disagreed with many of the district’s reasons for denial. Staff members recommend that the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Board of Trustees approve the petition and admit New Pacific School into the boundaries of Yuba City Unified School District.
Staff asserts that New Pacific School presents a sound educational program, citing that its small school environment and learning models provide a valid basis for the proposed educational program. Officials also said that the program is further supported by the school’s low student-to-staff ratio.
“Staff have concluded that the Charter does not present an unsound educational program for the students it proposes to educate,” the analysis said. “Curriculum referenced in the petition, and further discussed in the capacity interview, are appropriate for the educational program. As noted by the Special Education staff’s review, the curriculum is effective for targeted instruction and used for students with disabilities.”
Staff members also disagree with the Yuba City Unified School District’s previous claims that New Pacific School is unlikely to successfully implement its program, referencing Pacific Charter Institute’s success as a homeschooling institution.
If admitted into Yuba City Unified, New Pacific School will be a TK-5 school which will initially serve around 100 students. According to the state education code, charter petitions are required to gather parent signatures equivalent to one-half of the number of pupils that the charter school estimates will enroll in the school for its first year of operation.
During the Yuba City Unified charter vote on Aug. 23, 2022, Keefer confirmed that the petition gathered 48 signatures. County staff members concluded that this fulfills the required number of signatures.
While staff members did not support these reasons for denial, it acknowledged that the petition still contains a myriad of deficiencies.
“From staff’s analysis, no findings specific to the particular petition were identified that rose to the level of justifying denial of the petition. However, several deficient items are noted in this staff report and should be resolved through an operational Memorandum of Understanding and other oversight measures,” the report said.
These items include the charter’s lack of an adequate facility. While potential facilities were presented to the school board on Aug. 23, 2022, several of those present raised concerns about the heavy traffic surrounding these possible school sites. Staff also found that the petitioners lacked clear language in regards to the resolution of audit deficiencies and a correlation between New Pacific School’s goals and budget.
Based on the proposed findings of fact, staff members have recommended that the county board approve the New Pacific School charter petition under the condition that the petitioners acquire an appropriate facility and pass a Memorandum of Understanding addressing the board’s concerns. Pacific Charter Institute would have 45 days to correct the deficiencies identified in the petition.
The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Board of Trustees will hold a vote to approve or deny the admission of New Pacific School at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 970 Klamath Ln. in Yuba City.