A man wanted for questioning about a shooting just outside of Live Oak on Wednesday remains at-large, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
Rusty Chastain, 38, should be considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting took place at around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Williston Road. A victim was shot in the leg during a dispute. Law enforcement searched Williston Road and placed Encinal Elementary School on temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure.
Any information about Chastain’s whereabouts should be reported by calling 822-7307 or 911 for emergency purposes. As of late Thursday, the investigation is ongoing.