The Sutter County Sheriff’s Department dive team continues to search for a missing man following a Feather River incident on Tuesday.
Four people were swimming on the north side of the 10th Street Bridge near a beach area when two of them went under water, it was reported. One person was retrieved from the water and pronounced dead at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital. The other person was not found.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the dive team has not located the missing person who is presumed to have drowned. He said the team has requested assistance from the Butte County Sheriff’s Department dive team to help with the search.
Smallwood said the divers will continue searching, but will need to take a break soon because of the rigorous nature of the search effort.
He said the department has been in communication with the family, who have requested a volunteer program, the drowning accident rescue team, continue search efforts over the weekend.
Smallwood said the department will not release the name of the person until they are able to recover a body.