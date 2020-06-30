The search for a Roseville man who was reported missing on Friday night continued Tuesday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Tawfic Rashid, 42, was last seen by his wife on Friday morning when he left his Roseville home to go fishing at Camp Far West lake. He was expected back that night but did not return.
Rashid’s vehicle and boat were found at the lake, but he was not located despite an extensive search of the area and the water, according to Carbah.
Rashid is a military veteran who served for 20 years, according to Rashid’s cousin Falastine Munoz.
He is of Palestinian Arab descent, stands five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Rashid was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and a blue “Yeti” baseball hat. Yuba County and Placer County sheriff’s office marine units have been conducting the search, Carbah said.
Anyone who might have information should call 749-7777.