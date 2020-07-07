The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively search for a Marysville man suspected of killing a Yuba City man and attempting to murder another.
William Henson, 35, has been at-large since June 30 when he allegedly shot at a motel parking lot in East Linda injuring a woman and then, while fleeing the area, hit Michael Sanchez, 44, with his car as Sanchez sat on his motorcycle. Sanchez was killed in the collision and Henson allegedly fled the scene.
On Tuesday, sheriff’s office public information officer Leslie Carbah said Henson’s photo and information were reshared on social media.
“We are hoping someone has information they can share to assist,” Carbah said.
Henson is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, who stand 5-foot-9 inches tall and is 135 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face and neck.
He is potentially armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Henson should call 911 and not approach him. Those with additional information can call 749-7777 or email the sheriff’s office tip line by visiting sheriff.co.yuba.ca.us/Services/tip.aspx.