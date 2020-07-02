The search for a Marysville man wanted in connection to an attempted murder and fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday remains ongoing.
William Joseph Henson, 35, is wanted for the murder of Michael Sanchez, 44, of Yuba City. Sanchez was on his motorcycle when Henson allegedly hit him with his vehicle while fleeing the scene of a shooting that had taken place just before.
At around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Beale Road in East Linda, Henson allegedly fired a shot at a motel parking lot, striking a woman’s vehicle and injuring her. While fleeing that scene, Henson was driving at a high rate of speed east on North Beale Road when he collided with the back of Sanchez’s motorcycle while Sanchez was stopped at a red light.
Sanchez was ejected from the motorcycle and onto the hood of Henson’s car for about a quarter of a mile until the car stopped near Avondale Avenue. At that point, Henson fled on foot.
As of late Thursday, the search for Henson is ongoing, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said.
Henson is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, who stands 5-foot-9-inches tall and is 135 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face and neck.
The sheriff’s office said Henson is potentially armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Henson should call 911 and not approach him. Anyone with additional information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 749-7777 or email the tip line on the department’s website: sheriff.co.yuba.ca.us/Services/tip.aspx.