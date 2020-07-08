The Bend, Oregon, Police Department said in a Facebook post they received information that a Yuba County murder suspect could be in its area.
William Henson, 35, of Marysville is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Linda motel and fatal hit-and-run that killed Michael Sanchez, 44, of Yuba City on June 30.
Leslie Carbah, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, said Henson remains wanted and Oregon is one of the locations the office sent information to be on the look out as a potential place he may have fled.
Carbah said they don’t have any specific information that he’s there at this time but the sheriff’s office is actively looking for him.
Henson allegedly collided with Sanchez’s motorcycle while fleeing the motel parking lot where he allegedly fired at and hit a woman’s car, injuring her.
Henson is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, who stands 5-foot-9-inches tall and is 135 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face and neck.
The sheriff’s office said Henson is potentially armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Henson should call 911 and not approach him. Additional information about the incident can call 749-7777 or email the sheriff’s tip line found at sheriff.co.yuba.ca.us/Services/tip.aspx.