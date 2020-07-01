A search is on for a Marysville man wanted in connection with a shooting and a subsequent hit-and-run fatality Tuesday night.
A warrant was issued for William Joseph Henson, 35, for the murder of Michael Sanchez, 44, of Yuba City. The motorcyclist was killed as Henson allegedly sped away from the scene of a shooting moments before the collision.
Henson is also wanted for the attempted murder of a woman injured when he allegedly fired a gun toward a hotel parking lot, striking the victim’s vehicle.
According to a Yuba County Sheriff’s Office press release, multiple 911 calls were made around 9:50 p.m. reporting the shooting had occurred in front of a motel in the 800 block of North Beale Road in East Linda.
The female victim was located at the scene with injuries to her leg after at least one bullet struck the car she was driving as she was pulling out of the parking lot. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where she was treated and released. Her identity was not provided in the press release.
Witnesses at the scene reported that the suspect had been in a verbal altercation with individuals in the parking lot of the motel earlier in the evening, according to the press release.
The suspect drove away in a vehicle with a second unidentified occupant before returning alone a short time later.
Upon arriving back at the motel, Henson reportedly fired a gun toward the parking lot from the car he was driving, striking the victim’s vehicle.
Henson then drove off and within minutes of the shooting, the fatal hit-and-run occurred nearby.
According to a press release, Sanchez was stopped at a red light facing east on North Beale Road.
The suspect was driving east on North Beale Road at a high rate of speed approaching Sanchez and, for unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to collide with the rear of the motorcycle and Sanchez was ejected onto the windshield and hood of the vehicle.
The driver continued east on North Beale Road for approximately a quarter of a mile with Sanchez on the vehicle’s hood until stopping near Avondale Avenue and fleeing the scene on foot.
Despite an extensive search of the area, Henson was not located, according to the press release from the sheriff’s office.
Henson is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is about 5-foot-9-inches tall and 135 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his neck and face.
According to the news release from the sheriff’s department, he should be considered potentially armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Henson, they should call 911 and should not approach him.
Investigators request that if anyone has additional information they should call the sheriff’s department at 749-7777 or email the tip line on the sheriff’s website: sheriff.co.yuba.ca.us/Services/tip.aspx.