The search for two suspects that assaulted a victim during a home invasion continues, according to a press release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department.
In the early morning hours of July 9, the Sheriff’s Department received a report of a home invasion robbery occurring in the 2500 block of Davis Road in Williams. Deputies responded to the residence, along with personnel from the Williams Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.
According to the release, law enforcement located the victim outside of the residence upon arrival.
“Through the preliminary investigation, Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Detectives learned that the victim was assaulted and held at gunpoint by two unidentified males,” read the release.
According to the release, the suspects told the victim their intentions at the residence were related to the cultivation of marijuana.
“The victim has not cultivated marijuana for some time due to the current county ordinance related to outdoor marijuana cultivation,” read the release. “Investigators confirmed there was no marijuana being cultivated on the property.”
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the residence before fleeing the scene by unknown means, said the release. An extensive search of the area was conducted with no results and the suspects remain unknown and outstanding.
The case remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jose Ruiz or Detective Chris Doble at 458-0200.