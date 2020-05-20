A search warrant served by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and the Special Enforcement Detail Team at a residence in the 6650 block of Sawtelle Ave., Yuba City, led to the arrest of a Live Oak man on drug and weapons charges.
Rusty Orion Chastain, 39, was arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms, possessing illegal firearms, and other drug related charges.
Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the warrant was served and several illegal items were located including an assault rifle, magazines, and narcotics, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Chastain was booked into Sutter County Jail, but posted $50,000 bail and was released.