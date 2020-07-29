A total of 3,542 marijuana plants were found Wednesday morning at an illegal outdoor grow site near Oregon House.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, California Fish and Wildlife, and National Guard Counterdrug Task Force served a search warrant in the 14000 block of Begonia Way, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Oscar Cortez, 31, of Hemet, was cited at the scene but there was a large camp located at the grow site and evidence of multiple workers living there.
“The investigation is ongoing into other violations related to environmental and waterway offenses,” Carbah said.
There have been three large illegal grows at the same property in the last five years, according to Carbah.