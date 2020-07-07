The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two illegal cannabis grows in Rackerby, which led to over 3,000 total plants being discovered and one person cited.
At around 7:30 a.m. Monday, a warrant was served in the 16000 block of Martin Road where 904 plants were found drying outside. The grow was located during a previous flyover, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah. No suspects were located at the scene.
About two hours later, deputies served a warrant at an indoor grow in the 15000 block of Vierra Road. Yuba County Code Enforcement referred the site to the sheriff’s office. The site housed 2,204 plants. Du Tran, 39, of San Jose, was cited at the scene, Carbah said.