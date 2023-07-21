An unidentified 24-year-old man from Seattle was killed early Thursday evening in a head-on crash in Colusa County near the community of Williams, officials said Friday.
According to a report released by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, at about 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Richard Broussard, 54, of Westminster, Colo., was driving eastbound on State Route 20 near Schaad Road in a Honda van at an “unknown speed.” Inside the van were four other individuals, including a 4-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy.
As Broussard was traveling down SR-20, he reportedly “entered into the westbound lane to overtake another vehicle.” As he attempted to do so, he collided head on with a 2012 BMW in the westbound lane. The person driving that BMW, an unidentified 24-year-old man from Seattle, died as a result of the collision, the report stated.
Broussard suffered major injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville. Two of his passengers, including the 4-year-old girl, also were transported to the Marysville hospital. The other passengers, Nicol Alonzo, 53, of Westminster, Colo., and the 14-year-old boy were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the report.
The crash is under investigation and officials said it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal collision.