An unidentified 24-year-old man from Seattle was killed early Thursday evening in a head-on crash in Colusa County near the community of Williams, officials said Friday.

According to a report released by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, at about 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Richard Broussard, 54, of Westminster, Colo., was driving eastbound on State Route 20 near Schaad Road in a Honda van at an “unknown speed.” Inside the van were four other individuals, including a 4-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy.

Tags

Recommended for you