Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said there will be a second cooling center opened today during a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that will affect areas in northeast Yuba County and La Porte. 

“The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will open a second cooling center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, while a PG&E planned power outage is underway in northeast Yuba County and in La Porte (Plumas County),” officials with PG&E said late Tuesday. “The second cooling center will be at the Alcouffe Center at 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

