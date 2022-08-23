Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said there will be a second cooling center opened today during a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that will affect areas in northeast Yuba County and La Porte.
“The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will open a second cooling center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, while a PG&E planned power outage is underway in northeast Yuba County and in La Porte (Plumas County),” officials with PG&E said late Tuesday. “The second cooling center will be at the Alcouffe Center at 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
The utility company said about 2,500 customers will be impacted. The other cooling center will be located at the Ponderosa Community Center, 17103 Ponderosa Way in Brownsville.
“Air conditioning, water, snacks, restrooms and Wi-Fi will be available,” officials previously said. “Visitors can also charge electronic devices. Communities impacted by the planned outage include Challenge-Brownsville, Clipper Mills, Dobbins, Oregon House and La Porte.”
PG&E said it has notified customers who will be impacted by the planned outage. The company will be “performing safety and reliability work on transmission lines serving its Challenge substation and needs to de-energize the transmission power lines so crews can safely make improvements,” officials previously said.