A newly announced second Forest Resilience Bond (FRB) will help fund $25 million in forest resilience and post-fire restoration projects in the Sierra Nevada mountains to help restore 48,000 forested acres, protect nearby communities and enhance water security, according to a release from Yuba Water Agency.
Eli Ilano, Tahoe Forest supervisor for Tahoe National Forest, said prioritizing forest resilience treatments are needed to counter the growing threat of wildfires in the state.
“We want to keep the Tahoe National Forest safe and healthy long-term so all Californians can continue enjoying everything this landscape provides including outstanding recreational opportunities, water supply and other natural resources,” Ilano said in the release. “This bond will help us finance prevention strategies to stave off the ever-present risk of catastrophic wildfire that can damage national forests and our neighboring lands. Efforts like these are crucial as the California landscape faces record-breaking wildfire behavior.”
Supporting the FRB on the Tahoe National Forest is part of an effort by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to bring new resources to forest management, the release said.
“Public-private partnership models, like the FRB, that leverage private investment for public good are integral to the paradigm shift needed to address the risk of catastrophic wildfire across the West,” said Meryl Harrell, USDA deputy under secretary for Natural Resources and Environment. “Yuba II demonstrates that the FRB can be scaled to support the Forest Service’s goal to treat 20 million acres of National Forest System land over the next decade to mitigate the risk of wildfire in the West.”
Yuba Water Agency is funding the FRB in their source watershed. On top of its initial $1.5 million commitment to the 2018 Yuba pilot project, the agency is now making an additional $6 million commitment to support funding for the Yuba II FRB. The agency’s natural infrastructure funding also leverages state and federal dollars in these projects.
“Our investment and partnership in the first FRB proved to be greatly successful in helping advance forest resilience work at a much faster pace and scale,” said Willie Whittlesey, Yuba Water Agency’s general manager, in the release. “It was a logical next step for Yuba Water to commit funding for the Yuba II Project, to build on that momentum and continue to advance work to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and protect our communities and water supply.”
This larger FRB will protect more acres than its predecessor and it expands the pool of funders by introducing corporate support into the FRB funding model, the release said.
Blue Forest Conservation will be the lead project developer and investment manager of the Yuba II FRB and the National Forest Foundation (NFF) will act as the project implementation manager, responsible for contracting and executing restoration work on the ground.
“National Forest Foundation is excited to build off of the work completed on the Yuba Project in order to expand the implementation of forest health projects across the watershed,” said Matt Millar, NFF’s California program manager for the Tahoe area. “This collaborative effort is important for increasing forest resilience, supporting forest industry capacity, and enhancing ecological services provided by the North Yuba River watershed.”
Planned forest treatments are set to begin in the fall of 2022 and will include fuels reduction through prescribed fires and selective thinning, post-fire restoration treatments, removing invasive plant species, and supporting development of mature forest habitat, the release said.