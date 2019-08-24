There are plenty of problems and potential problems with the Public Employees Retirement System to stoke discussions.
The second in a six-part schedule to brainstorm solutions for Yuba City’s PERS problems, including millions of dollars in unfunded pension liability, picked up last week.
The series of meetings is being organized by Mayor Shon Harris, council member Dave Shaw and finance director Robin Bertagna to address the $70.3 million dollars in unfunded pension liability that Yuba City owes to CalPERS.
After the first meeting in July, when a request for a representative from the governor’s office be invited, it was decided it would be best to focus on representatives at the local level. Laura Nicholson a senior representative from State Sen. Jim Nielsen’s office attended to relay information back to him and Assemblyman James Gallagher.
Bertagna reviewed information from past actuarial reports, and shared news about Senate Bill 266, currently working through the Legislature.
With SB 266, if city is audited by CalPERS and they determine that the money being given to a retiree is non-pensionable compensation – money that is not funded through CalPERS, the city will have to cover the retiree out of the general fund.
“If this (SB 266) gets approved it’s going to be very problematic for local agencies,” Bertagna said. “I’m... frankly appalled that something like this that could impact us as an agency, we have no say in the matter.”
Grievances
The re-cap of the report was interrupted by resident Phil Tranor who wanted to emphasize to the new attendees that, “The public aren’t aware of what’s happening, the public don’t appear to care about what’s happening.”
Shaw re-emphasized that leaving CalPERS would leave the city on the hook for millions of dollars, and that the point of the meetings is to focus on fixes which work within the PERS system.
“We’re working towards December,” Shaw said of the final meeting in the series. “Let’s move forwards not backwards.”
Attendees also voiced their disappointment that neither Nielsen nor Gallagher attended the meeting, sending Nicholson as a representative instead.
“That’s why we wanted Nielsen and Gallagher to be here because they’re the only ones that can really fix this problem,” one attendee said. “It has to come from the Legislature.”
Nicholson said she is committed to coming to future meetings and sharing what she has heard and learned with Nielsen and Gallagher.
“I have to give you credit: by having this meeting and this series of meetings by December you may have something very real,” Nicholson said.
What’s next
Harris and Shaw took notes of the ideas people shared. Elaine Miles, a retired government employee suggested the city organize with other municipalities to sue CalPERS.
“It’s a six-month journey,” Shaw said.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 19, with guest speaker Dane Hutchings, director of government affairs for Renne Public Policy Group, who advises on the pension system. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the City Council chambers at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
Five ways Yuba City has managed expenses
Yuba City Finance Director Robin Bertagna shared five things the city currently does to manage the $70.3 million dollars in unfunded liability, which the city pays down in annual installments to CalPERS.
1. Pre-paying the unfunded liability annually – saves about $100,000 dollars per year.
2. Passing negotiation contracts with one-time “non-PERSable” money. “We try to do a combo of a salary increase and non-PERSable compensation” Bertagna said in a follow-up phone interview.
3. CalPERS estimates that cities will increase salaries by 2.75 percent annually, which Yuba City has not been doing.
4. Instead of annual salary increases of 2.75 percent, Bertagna said that city has given one-time non-PERSable payments as well as contributions to deferred compensation programs.
5. The city has also made discretionary payments to avoid interest in the future.