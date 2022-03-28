Yuba County Treasurer and Tax Collector Dan Mierzwa is reminding residents that while the deadlines for both the second installment of secured property taxes and for filing personal tax returns are in April, the actual deadlines for both are two separate dates.
“This year’s payment deadline for the second installment of secured property taxes is April 11, and it’s a completely separate requirement from the IRS tax return deadline a week later,” Mierzwa said in a statement. “Some residents are understandably confused by two tax deadlines that are so close together, particularly in a year like this when they fall on non-traditional dates.”
While the traditional date for paying the second installment of secured property taxes is April 10, because that date falls on a Sunday, the deadline had to be moved to Monday, April 11. The typical April 15 deadline for filing tax returns was moved to April 18 because IRS offices are closed on April 15 due to the observance of Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C., said Mierzwa.
Residents with questions about their secured property taxes can contact the Yuba County Treasurer and Tax Collector’s Office at 530-749-7840. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.