A second no-cost OptumServe testing site will be opened in Wheatland starting Thursday, expanding the area’s ability to track COVID-19 by another 132 tests per day.
The testing site will be located at Wheatland Community Center – 101 C Street – and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Earlier this month, the state established an OptumServe site in Yuba City, where hundreds of residents have been tested so far. The two sites will be able to test up to 264 people a day, in addition to what the sites established by Ampla Health and Peach Tree Health are able to do.
“Situating a COVID-19 testing site in Wheatland will make it even easier for residents in the surrounding communities, including our Beale Air Force Base neighbors, to get in and get tested,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, in a press release. “As we increase the capacity to test more people in the region, our residents can expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases rise. That will not mean a surge in cases, it will simply mean we are identifying more of the cases that we knew already exist here.”
To date, 4,033 residents have been tested – 88 percent have received results. The area has had a total of 70 confirmed cases since testing began. Three local residents have died due to COVID-19 and one person is currently hospitalized. Sixty-two people have recovered from the virus.
Testing at either of the OptumServe sites is by appointment only, Luu said. To register, visit www.LHI.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. While the registration process does ask for information pertaining to an individual’s insurance coverage, the testing is free and health insurance is not required.
This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced further guidance allowing more businesses to begin operating with modifications and places of worship to reopen. Luu said while it isn’t realistic to keep communities shut down until a vaccine is available, the area must alter its behavior to minimize the chance of exposure to the virus. COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets and factors such as how many people are in close contact and for how long matters in terms of risk of exposure, she said.
“It’s important that as businesses continue to open up that residents remain vigilant in their behaviors. We all want to get back to ‘normal,’ but it’s important that we slowly work towards that goal without endangering those around us. Especially after having a significant flu season last winter and another expected this fall and winter, we cannot become complacent,” Luu said.