Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has been monitoring weather forecasts hourly and has determined a second public safety power shutoff is necessary for approximately 48,200 customers in the Sierra Foothill regions due to continued hot, dry and windy weather conditions.
For this second shutoff event, PG&E will be turning off the power for safety at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Windy weather conditions are expected to last until noon on Wednesday.
The second shut off includes customers in portions of seven counties: Yuba, Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sonoma.
Customer impacts in Yuba County may include Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Oregon House, Rackerby and Smartville.
For planning purposes, PG&E suggests customers prepare for multiple-day outages.
Safety protocol
Paul Moreno of PG&E noted that 193 people and 19 helicopters inspected about 1,357 miles of transmission and distribution lines.
PG$E crews started safety patrols Tuesday at 6 a.m., through Butte, Nevada and Yuba Counties.
A total of about 24,000 customers were affected by the Monday shutoff in the three counties – 4,580 in Yuba County.