A Sacramento man’s murder case is on hold in Yuba County after his attorney declared a doubt as to his client’s mental competency.
Dominik O. Cash, 27, has been charged with murder, evading, DUI causing injury, hit-and-run, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. The charges stem from a Jan. 16 vehicle collision that killed Dawn Ritter, 55, of Marysville.
Cash was allegedly traveling south on Highway 70 at speeds over 100 miles per hour and passing over double yellow lines. He entered Marysville and despite a successful deployment of a spike strip continued at high speeds into the intersection of B Street and Ninth Street. He allegedly ran a red light and broadsided Ritter’s vehicle, which was heading east on Ninth Street.
On March 3, his attorney declared a doubt as to Cash’s mental competency. Yuba County Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt said a psychologist gave the opinion that Cash was not competent to stand trial. The district attorney’s office disagreed with that assessment and requested a second psychologist be appointed to evaluate Cash.
McDevitt said a second psychologist was appointed and a hearing is scheduled for April 30 at 9 a.m. for both sides to comment on the psychologist’s report and provide the court with their positions. As of late Monday, Cash remained in Yuba County Jail without bail.