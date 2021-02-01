A second round of relief grants is now available for small businesses and nonprofits throughout California impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
Approximately $237.5 million in state funding is available through the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, according to the website www.californiasbdc.org/covid-19-relief-grant. The amount of grant funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000 – businesses are eligible based on their annual revenue as documented in their most recent tax return.
Funds awarded through the program are meant to help small businesses and small nonprofits with costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting health and safety restrictions such as business interruptions or closures.
The program, which is funded by the state, is being distributed by Lendistry, a community development financial institution.
. The application period for the second and final round of funding through the program was to open today at 8 a.m. and will close on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Businesses and nonprofits that tried to apply during the initial round of funding but were not able to finish the application process can complete their application anytime through Feb. 8. Those that did apply and were deemed qualified as an eligible applicant but not selected for funding do not need to reapply, as the original application will automatically be considered. Lendistry will notify applicants (both round one and round two) that were not eligible for the grants on Feb. 24.
Businesses and nonprofits that did not apply during the initial round can do so at https://careliefgrant.com.
Approval notifications for the second round will be distributed between Feb. 11-18. Applicants who were waitlisted in the initial round and also not selected in the second round will be notified by Feb. 22. All other applicants not selected for grants will be notified by Feb. 24.