A section of Second Street in Yuba City will be closed for 24 hours this week to allow for improvements that are part of the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project.
From 7 p.m. today (Friday) to 7 p.m. Saturday, Second Street between B Street and the Fifth Street Bridge off-ramp will be closed so that construction crews can erect girders for the new Second Street Undercrossing.
The Fifth Street Bridge will remain open during the closure. Access to businesses and residences on Second Street and Bridge Street will also be provided. The city expects minimal impacts due to the closure.
For more information, contact Resident Engineer Mehrdad Varzandeh at 763-4789 or by emailing bridge@yubacity.net. For updates on the bridge replacement project, go to www.5thStreetBridge.net.