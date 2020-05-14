The Marysville Police Department arrested a second suspect in connection to the September 2019 murder of a Marysville woman.
Cody Dion Morris, 27, of Rancho Cordova, was booked into Yuba County Jail Thursday on charges of residential burglary, vehicle theft, and accessory to murder.
Officers located Morris in San Joaquin County after he was identified as a second suspect in the murder.
On Sept. 22, 2019, Karina Yasmin Paez Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Marysville Police Department.
Jesse Jaramillo, 30, was arrested a few days later and was charged with breaking into Smith’s residence and murdering her. Jaramillo fled the scene and was arrested a few days later at a casino in Oroville.
His jury trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. June 23 in Yuba County Superior Court. Morris and Jaramillo remain in Yuba County Jail and are being held without bail.