A thick layer of sediment clouded a portion of the south Yuba River beginning Friday afternoon and into Saturday at the Highway 49 Crossing east of Englebright Lake. Water that is normally emerald green turned mustard yellow prompting Nevada County officials to investigated the cause, which is still unknown.
The Nevada County Emergency Operations Center said the high level of sediments of unknown origin were creating potentially unsafe river conditions for people and animals, prompting them to issue a no swim advisory on Friday for the river below the town of Washington to Englebright Lake. They extended that advisory on Saturday to include the whole of the lake, saying preliminary test results showed dangerous levels of E. coli.
“The opaque nature and yellowish-brown color of the river is likely related to the approximately 2.5” of rain received earlier this week. However, consensus is that the color and/or turbidity of the water is more than generally experienced after similar rain events. With our area’s history of hydraulic mining, any sediment runoff has the potential to contain harmful materials. Until the origin on the sediment is determined, it is advised to stay out of the river,” according to a Facebook post by the South Yuba River Citizens League, an environmental organization based out of Nevada City, on Saturday morning.
The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said it was monitoring the situation on Saturday afternoon. The county highlighted the fact that the advisory reflected health concerns only present in Nevada County, but that they would be tracking any changes.
“As of now, the South Yuba River this side of Nevada County is not impacted,” according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.
Nevada County expected full test results to take 3-4 days to complete.
For updates, go to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services’ Facebook page (@YubaCountyOES).