As a growing number of Yuba-Sutter schools begin to offer on-site mental health resources to students and faculty, Yuba City High School students are petitioning the Yuba City Unified School District to provide mental health care at its facilities.
The Student Mental Health Alliance was enacted by Avery Key and Kiera Galyean, president and vice president of Yuba City High School’s Interact Club, in response to an “upsurge in student behaviors that indicate widespread mental health struggles.”
According to Key, these behaviors include student violence, low grades and attendance and an overall sense of hopelessness. Through a voluntary survey of 470 Yuba City High School students, 30% reportedly showed symptoms of untreated mental illness. In order to alleviate these issues, Key and Galyean have started a petition to secure fully licensed, on-site therapists for students seeking support.
After connecting with staff members and fellow students, Galyean said that the petition had earned over 700 online and physical signatures, but their goal is 1,000. Under the Student Mental Health Alliance, a board of 25 students have worked to organize the petition.
“Our step was building that student base that would be able to discuss what we want to do. Then we moved into the greater student body, and now we’re actually working toward expanding the petition to River Valley,” Key said.
Currently, Yuba City Unified has several referral programs for mental health resources such as its partnership with Care Solace, which allows students and parents to book appointments to treat mental health or substance abuse issues. Nicolo Orozco, president of the district’s Board of Trustees, said that the district also utilizes social workers, probation officers and school resource officers to facilitate different forms of counseling.
The district also links several community resources pertaining to mental health and wellness, childcare and food resources among others on its website.
At Yuba City High School, Key said that academic counselors are primarily relied on for mental health support. However, she believes that these counselors are not fully equipped to support students facing significant challenges in their mental or behavioral health. While off-campus resources and referrals can help, Key believes that having these support systems on-site will give students easier access to the treatment they need.
“Right now, we have academic counselors that students can go see. Those academic counselors don’t have the capacity to actually treat and help students with actual therapy and counseling,” Key said. “... We need on-campus therapy available for those students, not something that would have students go off campus or have students find their own resources, but is something that they can easily access here every day. We have free lunches for students. We want free therapy.”
Should the students achieve their goal of securing on-site resources, their next step would be to ensure that these resources remain in place for students.
“Once we do get the on-campus therapist, we intend to make sure that it stays that way. We don’t want them to cut the funding and get rid of them after two years. This is a problem that’s not just going to go away after having a therapist for a year,” Galyean said.
Galyean and Key have extended their efforts to River Valley High School’s Interact Club in order to foster a districtwide mental health initiative. Key believes all schools in Yuba City Unified should create a more proactive response to mental health crises, especially after a River Valley High School student took their own life in December 2022 and a sixth grade student at Andros Karperos School did the same in 2019.
“What we are trying to do is present the importance of the situation. This is something that is necessary to put your resources to because it’s for the actual health of your students. … That was the second student since we were in eighth grade who has taken their own life, which is absolutely unacceptable,” Key said.
Other districts in the area have started their own mental health support programs in response to students expressing a growing need for resources. In September 2022, Wheatland Union High School in Wheatland renovated its library to include the Zen Den, an on-campus space for students to destress and speak with a team of 10 mental health professionals.
The Zen Den is the one of the most recent mental health resources that Wheatland Union High School has implemented. Over the past five years, the school has been building its team of mental health professionals, which currently staffs four therapists and six counselors, the Appeal previously reported.
Marysville Joint Unified School District has also recently implemented its first mental wellness center at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst. The Blazer Support Center serves as an on-campus resource for students, teachers and parents to access mental health services and other ways to enhance wellness.
This program utilizes a team of full-time and part-time therapists and part-time social workers to meet the needs of its students and their families, the Appeal previously reported. The Blazer Support Center also helps connect students and families to community resources they may qualify for such as Cal-Fresh and Medicaid.
Robert Gregor, director of wellness for Marysville Joint Unified, previously expressed interest in opening similar wellness programs in other schools throughout the district.
The Appeal reached out to Yuba City Unified Superintendent Doreen Osumi for comment regarding the district’s response to this mental health initiative, but did not receive a response by press time on Wednesday.
Key and Galyean are currently working to bring their mental health initiative to the Yuba City Unified school board and are aiming for a spot on the board’s March 28 agenda. The two hope that with their petition, they will garner enough support from students, parents and staff members to show the board that there is community backing for this initiative.