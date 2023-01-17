A small but mighty crew weathered Saturday’s storm to march for Martin Luther King Jr. during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March, held each year in Yuba-Sutter since 1999.

The unity march, established by Charlese “Lisa” Harris in 1999, is an approximate 2.5-mile walk from Yuba City into Marysville, and vice versa, over the Twin Cities Memorial Bridge by members of the community in honor of one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement. 

