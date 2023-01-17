A small but mighty crew weathered Saturday’s storm to march for Martin Luther King Jr. during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March, held each year in Yuba-Sutter since 1999.
The unity march, established by Charlese “Lisa” Harris in 1999, is an approximate 2.5-mile walk from Yuba City into Marysville, and vice versa, over the Twin Cities Memorial Bridge by members of the community in honor of one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement.
Marcia Chambers, a pastor at Emmanuel Family Worship Center in Yuba City, grabbed the reins of the march in 2015 from Harris and has run it ever since. While there have been complications along the way – most notably the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the march to go virtual one year – Chambers has remained vigilant that on each Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, the unity march would live on in some capacity.
Despite the latest in a string of rainstorms drenching Yuba-Sutter over the last few weeks, Chambers rallied march participants to the old Yuba City courthouse on Second Street to begin the march over Twin Cities Memorial Bridge.
“I am very passionate about this and here we are, rain or shine, commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Chambers said prior to embarking on the journey into Marysville and the end route, New Beginnings Wesleyan Church on C Street. “We want to always remember the dream and not just for ourselves, but to pass it onto the next generation. … The dream lives on.”
Veteran marchers like Chambers, Cheyenne Cameron-Pruitt, Pastor Darrell Chambers and Yuba County District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford were joined by a few who were new to the tradition. Staff Sgt. Edgar Banks, who found himself at Beale Air Force Base following stints all over the United States, participated in his first march and had a guest speaker spot at New Beginnings Wesleyan Church.
“Absolutely, I am going to come here to support,” Banks said.