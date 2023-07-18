After serving on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and California State Assembly for decades, Sen. Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks, was content with retiring from politics altogether.
However, with California having undergone redistricting in 2020, Niello was presented with an opportunity to run for a brand new senate district in 2022 – District 6, which covers several areas previously represented by former Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff.
Senate District 6 comprises portions of Placer and Sacramento counties and all of Sutter and Yuba counties. Because neither Yuba or Sutter counties held a senate election in 2022, Niello was officially assigned as the area’s senate representative.
“The Secretary of the Senate visited me, and they were assigning various areas that currently do not have a state senator. Due to the staggered terms of the senate, redistricting did not cover all areas, and the Yuba and Sutter counties have ended up in a senate district that did not have an election in 2022. Therefore, technically, Yuba and Sutter counties do not have a state senator, so they assigned it to me as the 6th Senate District. … I am your senator until you elect one in 2024. The district now goes up to Yuba City and Marysville,” Niello said.
The Appeal sat down with Niello on Tuesday to discuss his primary platforms as senator for District 6.
Q: What made you decide to run for senate and why?
A: The issue of homelessness was the issue that made me decide to want to throw my voice into the mix for this. I think, largely, we have a flawed approach. The state policy, which mirrors the federal policy, of “housing first” means you get people under a roof with no obligation or commitment otherwise. If they want services, you can provide it, but they don’t have to take it.
In my opinion, that’s not going to solve homelessness. I think the driving motivation of anything that tries to address a human services challenge has got to be not just temporary help, but self-sufficiency. How do we get people off the street, and not just off the street, but to self-sufficiency?
… I think the approach has been flawed, and it’s been evidenced by the fact that we spent $20 billion and the numbers have increased. I think we need to get back to a model where counties are the primary health and human service providers, and is not driven by the state, but funded by the state with accountability. Our approach in the last five years has been opposite. It’s been primarily top-down. Thirty-plus programs have been established along with $20 billion, almost all of which are state, top-down policies.
Q: What does accountability look like in regards to the state’s approach to homelessness?
A: Having counties establish goals along with their programs, and not all counties are going to do the same thing. The positive part of that is some would be more successful than others, and the others can learn from the some.
To establish programs and how they’re going to spend the money. To have the state commit money for more than a one-year period – probably three-year rolling commitments – and each year, track the state-required point-in-time counts. Through the point-in-time counts, try to measure not just how successful you are at getting people off the streets, but at getting people to treatment for substance abuse and mental health, and ultimately getting people to self-sufficiency and holding counties accountable for those measurements.
Q: Are there any programs in Sacramento County or its surrounding areas that you believe Yuba-Sutter should model after in its approach to homelessness?
A: I have heard by-and-large that you folks have had more success up here than Sacramento has. Based upon just a peripheral knowledge of it, I would say probably no. Hopefully, Sacramento city and county and other cities can begin to make some progress.
Q: You have recently co-authored bills pertaining to mental health. How do they tie into homelessness?
A: Early on I approached (Sen.) Susan Eggman (D-Stockton). She’s a social worker. She has been trying to get a loosening of what is called “severely disabled” in the context of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act. … That was an act that was passed in the late 1960s that sought to stop the abuse that was going on in state mental hospitals.
… This particular piece of legislation sought to close down most state hospitals and delegate those services to the counties. Unfortunately, there was no funding involved. Most of the state hospitals closed, the counties didn’t have funding to take up the effort and most of the patients that were in hospitals in the late 1960s became people going in and out of prisons in the early 1970s. That sort of ballooned in recent years.
The act included a definition of gravely disabled, meaning that you only could compel treatment to those who are gravely disabled, and it’s a very narrow definition. People who were living on the streets, incapable of doing anything other than maybe rummaging through the garbage and dressing themselves in the morning, do not meet the definition of gravely disabled. Therefore, there can’t be any compulsion to treatment.
An expanded definition of that could help to compel people to treatment and therefore begin to get more people off the street than there are.
… Another piece is people with substance abuse issues. The challenge there is that Proposition 47 passed a few years ago and decriminalized drug offenses. Not that drug offenses need to be criminalized to put people in jail because jail is the worst place for a person with drug problems, but what used to be the case before Prop. 47 was people who would be arrested for a drug offense almost always would be offered diversion to substance abuse treatment by a judge presiding over the case. If the treatment was successfully completed, not only would the jail time not be served, but whatever offense they were arrested for would be expunged from their record.
It was a tremendously successful program. It’s not successful anymore because there’s no threat of jail time because of Prop. 47. That should be changed too, but it’s much harder because it would have to go back to a vote of the people because it was imposed to an initiative process.
Maybe that’s a next step, but those are the various pieces of homelessness that hamper us from getting people from homelessness to treatment to self-sufficiency.
Q: Aside from homelessness, what other platforms do you want to prioritize?
A: Regulatory reform is important. Infrastructure issues are important. School choice is an important issue to me, also.
This year, I have a relatively small bill load, but a couple of them have to do with regulatory reform issues. One of them is with regard to the challenge of the last several years where unscrupulous attorneys have been issuing lawsuits to small businesses for alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act or the state Unruh Act, which is the equivalent state act.
They’ll issue businesses a letter of violation, but then inform businesses that they’ll go away and not sue them if they pay them $5,000-$10,000. It’s been a horrible misuse of the law, so I proposed a bill that would allow businesses 120 days to fix the problem and then they can’t be fined or sued if they fix the problem.
So far, it’s been passed out of the senate. It’s been held for the time-being because it includes a constitutional amendment and the (President Pro Tempore) of the senate is holding constitutional amendments for next year. It would presumably go on the ballot then.
… I’m also co-authoring a bill with Sen. (Anna) Caballero (D-Merced) to modify what’s called design-build or progressive design-build, which is a more efficient way of contracting public works to improve that process for purposes of pursuing infrastructure.
Likewise, I proposed a modification to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) that would require any challenge of a project based upon CEQA to be settled within a year. The reason for that being that many challenges to projects, be it public infrastructure or otherwise, is because there are some groups or people who just don’t want the project to go forward and they’ll file lawsuits to delay it as long as they can.
It doesn’t change the law. It doesn’t change the fact that people can challenge it, but it has to be settled quickly. That didn’t succeed, but these things that don’t succeed, I can try again.
Q: Can you expand on how you plan to prioritize school choice for your constituents?
A: I have always been a supporter of charter schools and any additional school choice for parents and kids, above and beyond the traditional public school choices.
They’re good too, and they need to be good. Parents need to be involved with their school districts, but currently, because there are forces in the state that are opposed to charter schools, there’s been a moratorium on the creation of new charter schools, which is up in 2025.
The unfortunate thing is that there are entities and people in the state that have issues with charter schools. They say some of them aren’t good. Well, maybe some of them aren’t good, but the vast majority of them are. They provide choice to people, and there are some traditional public schools that don’t seem to be getting the job done.
We do have a tremendous performance gap between those from disadvantaged communities and those from more advantaged communities. Those disadvantaged communities are disproportionately black and brown, and they get left behind.
Part of that is they don’t have the choice because the public schools in their area are not serving their needs. The choice is very important.
The only bill I had this year dealing with charter schools was for the purposes of schools with flex-based approaches. Currently, if a charter school does not have at least 80% of their time in brick and mortar classrooms, they have to call them non-classroom based approaches.
When you hear non-classroom based, it sounds like there’s no classroom instruction at all, and that’s not true. You have to have over 80% of your time in a classroom to not be called non-classroom based, and this proposal changed that definition to flex-based, which I thought made a lot more sense.
There are kids that need a different approach. The online is not a good approach for most kids, but for some kids it can be applicable. That ought to be up to the parents, I think.
At any rate, that bill has been defeated because the California Teachers Association did not agree with the proposal, but we’ll continue to work on school choice issues as time goes by.