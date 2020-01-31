WASHINGTON – The Senate voted narrowly Friday to bring the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to a close without issuing subpoenas for witnesses or evidence, rejecting Democrats’ principal demand and clearing the way for an all-but-certain acquittal to take place Wednesday afternoon.
The vote, 49-51, was sharply partisan with only two Republicans – Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah – breaking ranks to join Democrats in their push to issue subpoenas for former national security adviser John Bolton and perhaps others.
While the vote opens the way for Trump’s acquittal, it came amid two setbacks for the White House. One was logistical – the final vote will not happen as quickly as Trump had wanted and will not take place until after Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, meaning the president will not be able to use that prominent forum to declare himself acquitted.
The second, more significant setback involved the tone of Republican senators, as several began saying that while they will vote to keep Trump in office, they believe the evidence has proved that he committed misconduct.
Bolton had offered to testify in the Senate trial about allegations, detailed in his upcoming book, that Trump withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure that country to announce investigations of Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Those claims struck at the heart of the House’s impeachment article charging Trump with abuse of power.
A second article charged Trump with obstructing Congress by blocking his administration from participating in the House investigation.
“It’s a grand tragedy,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the vote, referring to the lack of witnesses in the impeachment trial.
“Americans will remember this day – where the Senate did not live up to its responsibilities.”