WASHINGTON – Three people were certain to be among the throngs descending on Iowa this weekend ahead of Monday’s caucuses: Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, hitting the ground running after spending two weeks doing their day jobs in Washington.
The break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump Friday evening offered the candidates the gift of a final two days in Iowa. How they use it matters. To take advantage of the final, precious hours, they’re leaning heavily on the groundwork they laid in the state long ago.
“They’ve kind of built their own army, and they’re playing into that,” said Joe O’Hern, the 2016 caucus director for Democrat Martin O’Malley, said of Warren’s campaign. “We’re all going to find out on caucus night what that means, but they clearly have had this strategy the whole time and they’re continuing to execute it.”
State organizers say that a strong ground game has real impact in Iowa, and that the months of work ahead of the enforced absence for Trump’s trial cushioned any blow from missing a few weeks of shaking hands or sampling donuts.
“I honestly haven’t seen any impact” from the absences, said Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price, speaking at a Bloomberg News roundtable in Des Moines on Friday. “When you come right down to it, it doesn’t feel like they’ve been gone that long.”
Polls for the first-in-the-nation state back that up. In the past week, Sanders jumped nearly 5 percentage points and is now in first place with 23.8% in the RealClearPolitics average of Iowa polls, despite having only spent a day and a half on the trail.