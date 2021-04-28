A Lindhurst High School senior recently learned she was one of 300 students out of 34,900 applicants nationwide to receive The Gates Scholarship.
The highly-selective scholarship is a “last-dollar scholarship for outstanding minority high school seniors from low-income households,” according to the scholarship’s website.
Yaneli Guerra Hernandez said she applied to the QuestBridge National College Match program and was matched to Duke University with a full, four-year scholarship. Then, she applied for other scholarships in order to pay for other expenses.
“It took a while to sink in ... especially because it’s so selective; it’s very selective,” Guerra Hernandez said. “I always kind of had a little bit of self-doubt but then I got QuestBridge and that encouraged me to apply to other scholarships, so I applied to the Gates and I applied to a bunch of other local ones ... It’s kind of like getting all these scholarships, it verifies for me that ‘oh yeah, you are capable.’”
Jack Yang, counselor at Lindhurst High School, said Guerra Hernandez has been ambitious and worked hard from the start.
“I remember she walked in her freshman year and said ‘I want to be the valedictorian of my class’ and I thought that was very ambitious as a freshman,” Yang said.
Yang said she started taking honors classes and advanced placement classes when she could and has also been taking Yuba College courses. He said the Lindhurst senior is on track to be the valedictorian of her class.
“I’m just grateful to have been her counselor all these years,” Yang said. “...It’s amazing having a student that got QuestBridge and The Gates (Scholarship). It goes to show how much grit and dedication Yaneli has.”
He said Guerra Hernandez currently has a GPA of 4.64.
“I think I’m just really Type A – I have to do it, I just have to,” Guerra Hernandez said. “My counselor has been a huge help, setting me up with Yuba College classes and telling me what classes I should take, motivating me. So I really thank my counselor for that.”
She said all of the hard work has been worth it.
“It’s worth it to not go out that one night or study that chapter,” Guerra Hernandez said. “Right now, everything big is happening and it’s rewarding. It’s a lot to take in, I’m still processing, but it is worth it.”
She said she has also faced challenges along the way.
“Being low-income, being female, being Hispanic, being bisexual set a lot of detriments toward my success but I didn’t let that stop me and here we are,” Guerra Hernandez said.
She said she’s going to major in biology and is planning to get her doctorate.
“Science is for me, I want to explore that a little further,” Guerra Hernandez said.