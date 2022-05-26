Luther Elementary School in Live Oak was proud to reintroduce its annual Senior Parade on Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to precautionary pandemic measures. The event started at 8:45 a.m. sharp as 126 purple robed Live Oak High School seniors entered the playground to the cheers of nearly 800 students.
The large quad was lined with children waving flags and posters with encouraging messages such as “you rock,” “great job,” and “congratulations.” As the seniors paraded by, they exchanged high fives with all the students and gathered a plethora of handmade notes, badges, and pictures.
Principal Tony Walton was all smiles and said he was extremely proud of his graduating class. According to Walton, about 80 percent of the seniors previously attended Luther Elementary.
It was a particularly emotional morning for Principal Parveen Bains whose youngest child, Arman Bains, was among the senior class. Parveen Bains has worked for Luther Elementary for eight years, watching many of her school’s cubs grow into full fledged Live Oak lions.
“I am beyond excited to have this amazing event back this year,” said Bains, choking back tears during her morning speech. “This event is something we look forward to, and we do so because we get to honor you, seniors. You have reached a great milestone in your life and every educator here is deeply touched to have been a part of your journey and looks forward to celebrating your success through this tradition. … Today we are so proud to see you stand before us in your caps and gowns, this is a moment that all LOUSD educators wait for and we are truly proud of all you have accomplished.”
The morning’s ceremony was supplemented by a performance from the fourth and fifth grade choir who sang “Roar” by Katy Perry. After this, each senior was given the chance to introduce themselves and share their plans following graduation. Over half declared they would be attending either Butte College or Chico State University. Most of the others would be attending Yuba College, UC Davis, or another school within California. Only one student said he was leaving the state to pursue a wrestling scholarship in Oregon.
The most cited career paths included: Nursing, early childhood education, biological sciences, business, criminal justice, and joining the marines or another branch of the military.
About two thirds of the graduates gave shout outs to specific Luther Elementary teachers with which they shared fond memories, or to family members currently enrolled at the school.
“To my little siblings, I love you with all my heart,” said Emilo Ceja, a Live Oak senior with plans to become a high school English teacher. “I’ll always be just one phone call away.”