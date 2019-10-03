A senior project with a purpose is bringing pink to Colusa.
Cole Simmons, senior at Colusa High School, has been busy since July organizing the “Walk for a Life” breast cancer awareness 5K fun walk/run, which will be at the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area Saturday, Oct. 12.
Simmons said he was inspired to organize the walk after watching a close family member battle the disease.
“My mom had breast cancer five years ago,” said Simmons. “That impacted me quite a bit so that’s why I wanted to put together this event.”
Simmons said he approached his advisors over the summer with the idea and got to work setting it up prior to the start of the school year.
“My teachers were all really excited about the idea,” said Simmons.
Registration forms can be picked up at Colusa High School and various businesses around the community.
Pre-registration for the run costs $25 and will be open though Saturday, Oct. 5. Simmons said interested participants can register for the race until the morning of the event but must pay an extra $5 for registration after Saturday.
Simmons said this is an all-ages race and any Colusa County students with an Associated Student Body card can sign up for free.
Check in and registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk/run will start in the parking lot area of the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area at 9 a.m. Participants will head east on the levee and make a right onto Bridge Street before turning onto Main Street to head back to the parking lot.
According to Simmons, the first 100 participants to get checked in on the day of the race will receive a free t-shirt.
Simmons said he is hoping to have about 100 participants but would be happy if more attended.
All proceeds from the Colusa walk/run will go to the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation and will be used for provide mammograms for women in Colusa County.
Simmons said he has worked in conjunction with several local businesses and families to set up the race including Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, Superior Tire Service, the Myers Family, AccuStaff, Wild Hair, California Family Foods, Matt Simmons Construction, Climate Control Inc., Tri Counties Bank, Safety Tire Services and ABS Builders Inc.
Pink October, which is breast cancer awareness month, is a worldwide campaign to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, research and education.
For more information or to register, contact Simmons at 521-8867.