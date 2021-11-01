The annual Senior Resource Fair is set to take place this Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.
During the free event, seniors will be able to learn about various resources available to them in the area.
Vendors will be at the fair to provide information about senior housing, assisted living, food programs, transportation, legal services, Medicare, healthcare, flu shots and more, according to a news release.
Contact the Yuba City Senior Center at 530-822-4608 for more information.