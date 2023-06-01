To honor the life and dedication of Eric Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools who tragically died in October 2022, four graduating seniors from four area high schools were awarded with the inaugural Eric Pomeroy Memorial Scholarship.

The four $1,000 scholarships established in March were intended for graduating high school students in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. The scholarships were sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholastic Corporation, Bob Harlan, executive director of the area United Way, previously said.

Tags

Recommended for you