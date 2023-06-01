To honor the life and dedication of Eric Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools who tragically died in October 2022, four graduating seniors from four area high schools were awarded with the inaugural Eric Pomeroy Memorial Scholarship.
The four $1,000 scholarships established in March were intended for graduating high school students in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. The scholarships were sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholastic Corporation, Bob Harlan, executive director of the area United Way, previously said.
According to Harlan, the scholarships were exclusively for “high school athletes who have been accepted on a college sports team or who will strive to be on one.”
In an announcement on Thursday, Harlan said the “Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation directed the scholarships at college bound seniors who had excelled in academics, in high school and community sports, and who actively gave back their time to the community. And each recipient is continuing their sports involvement in college.”
Harlan said 28 applications were received from graduating students from Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. Those receiving a $1,000 scholarship include: softball player Meika Lauppe of East Nicolaus High, who is attending Arizona State University; volleyball player Karsyn Gwinnup of Colusa High School, who is attending Pasadena City College; volleyball player Abigail Redfield of Marysville High School, who is attending Simpson University; and soccer player Lorelai Miller of Yuba City High School, who is attending Oakland University of Michigan.
Pomeroy was killed in early October of last year in a fatal car accident while he was on his way to a swim event for his daughter.
Pomeroy, who Harlan said was a Special Olympics swimming coach, also was the head coach and leader of a nonprofit swimming club that practiced and held events at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City, called Sutter Buttes Swimming.
A former high school swimmer himself, Pomeroy previously said he became involved with the idea of starting a new local swim team after a former longtime club shut down and his children began to show interest in the sport, the Appeal previously reported.
Pomeroy previously said when the Feather River Aquatic Club was shut down, he would have to drive his oldest daughter down to Roseville usually five to six days a week for a few years in order to continue training.
“Named in memory of Eric Pomeroy, this scholarship exemplifies what Eric stood for in his long career in coaching youth sports and in educating our youth in the classroom at nearly all levels of education, and his deep community involvement,” Harlan said in a statement on Thursday. “It is truly an honor to team up with the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation and we look forward to the future expansion of this program.”
Flores, a 13-year-old Yuba City resident, was struck by an SUV and killed while walking to school on Oct. 7, 2019. The driver of the SUV, Constance Addison of Yuba City, was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison in 2021 as a result.
Addison was found guilty in August 2021 of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment.
After Flores’ death, the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation was created in his honor to help raise funds for youth sports scholarships.
The organization has since created efforts such as the “10 For Alec Challenge,” where participants were asked to make a video or show a picture of 10 of something, share it or post it on social media with the hashtag #10ForAlec, and then nominate someone else. The challenge was complete when people donated $10 or more, the Appeal previously reported.
“Alec loved the competition and camaraderie of sports. They had an incredibly positive impact on his life,” Luis Flores, Alec Flores’ father, previously said. “We created this organization to help share the benefit of sports with as many kids possible.”