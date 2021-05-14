The leader of a methamphetamine trafficking organization with ties to a Mexican cartel that distributed drugs in the Yuba-Sutter area was sentenced this week, bringing an end to the case that saw a total of 10 men sentenced to prison.
Considered to be the leader of the organization, Vicente Velazquez was sentenced on Thursday to 17.5 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
The other nine men part of the organization had already been handed prison sentences for their involvement — three of which were Yuba City residents at the time of their arrest, including Pedro Fuentes (sentenced to 10 years in prison on Jan. 24, 2019), Luis Alberto Fernandez Contreras (sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in prison on Sept. 7, 2017), and Arnulfo Sanchez (sentenced to 4 years in prison on Aug. 17, 2017).
Members of the organization were indicted on drug trafficking charges in 2016 after a two-year wiretap investigation. Velazquez and the organization ordered methamphetamine from a supplier in Mexico and then coordinated the distribution of methamphetamine through sub-distributors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. Methamphetamine and cocaine were distributed in Yuba, Sutter, Butte and Sacramento counties.
Federal and regional agents said the men were drug runners and middlemen with connections to a Mexican drug cartel. An investigation of the men involved the use of surveillance, confidential informants and court-ordered wiretaps to gather information for the case, according to Appeal archives.
Agencies involved in the case included the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force, and the California Highway Patrol. The effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.
Other members of the organization that were sentenced included Roberto Aguilar Navarro (11 years 3 months in prison), Jorge Vega-Macias (4 years in prison), Ivan Alcaraz (4 years in prison), Edwin Arambulo (4 years in prison), Leonel Villa Lopez (3 years and 10 months in prison), and Victor Hernandez-Sosa (2 years in prison).