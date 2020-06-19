The sentencing of a man found guilty of human trafficking, procuring another for prostitution, pimping, and kidnapping had his sentencing continued for a third time on Friday.
Archie Thompson, 29, was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 14 to 11 felony counts related to his involvement in a 2016 kidnapping and prostitution ring. Thompson faces life in prison. His attorney Steve Whitworth addressed the court electronically Friday morning asking that the hearing be continued one court day to Monday.
Thompson appeared in court for the hearing and an attorney appeared on Whitworth’s behalf. Judge David Ashby continued the matter to Wednesday, June 24 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court and ordered that Whitworth appear in person for the hearing.
Thompson’s sentencing was previously continued on April 10 and May 8. He remains in Sutter County Jail on $25,000 bail and has been in custody since February 2019.