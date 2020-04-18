A Sacramento man charged with second-degree burglary had his sentencing continued to allow time for his attorney to file a motion asking that a prior strike offense not be considered.
Michael Jansen, 51, was charged with second-degree burglary, grand theft with a firearm, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, attempted auto theft, failure to appear in court after being released on his own recognizance, and malicious mischief.
The alleged burglary took place on April 16, 2019, while Jansen was out on bail for another burglary. He was arrested on April 14 for breaking into a vehicle and stealing $1,000 worth of goods. He was positively identified by video surveillance, according to Appeal archives. In August 2019, he was found guilty of second degree burglary and sentenced to over 10 years in prison. Sentence enhancements, a prior strike conviction and having four other prison commitments added to his sentence length.
Jansen appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday via video conference call from Sutter County Jail to be sentenced in his second burglary case. Jansen's attorney, Richard Thomas, asked the court to push sentencing to allow for a “Romero Motion” to be filed that would mean his previous strike offense would not be used in determining his sentence. Jansen is in the process of appealing his first burglary conviction and asking that the strike and prior prison commitments not be included in his sentence length, according to Judge Susan Green.
Green said she was prepared to proceed with sentencing on Friday but Jansen waived time to allow the motion to be filed and considered by the court. Jansen will be sentenced on May 1 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. He remains in Sutter County Jail, without bail, serving his first burglary sentence.